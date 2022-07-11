FREE TO READ | A focus on social justice in SA

In this issue, we highlight the work done by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her current role as the Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, and Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of the Gift of the Givers Foundation. Both have been doing sterling work in promoting social justice, albeit in different ways and to different audiences.

SA still falls short of social justice in many areas, including hate speech, which refuses to die in our volatile country, land restitution and the ongoing pain felt by families who lost their loved ones to police brutality during the apartheid years.

Justice covers many other sectors: restorative justice, fighting inequality in the sphere of education, community advocacy, gender equality, equality and rights for those identifying within the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as food security.

We hope you find the read interesting and that it will help to illuminate the continued struggle for social justice in SA.