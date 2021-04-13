PPE scandal report by SIU stands

High court criticises Masuku's oversight role

A North Gauteng High Court judgment in Pretoria has criticised former health MEC Bandile Masuku's oversight role when the multibillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal rocked the province.



The court yesterday dismissed with costs Masuku's bid to set aside a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) preliminary report on the multibillion-rand Gauteng PPE scandal which found he failed to provide oversight...