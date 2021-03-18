Presidency gives Khusela Diko more time to respond to disciplinary charges

Diko is facing a disciplinary hearing after she allegedly failed to declare her interests. But while she was on suspension, her husband died. She had been given a deadline of February 24 to respond to the allegations against her.

She is also facing a disciplinary hearing, together with Masuku, brought by the ANC Gauteng, where she is a member of the provincial executive committee.

“However, while the internal process was still under way, Ms Diko's husband unexpectedly passed away, which prompted her legal representatives to request an extension to provide her formal responses to the allegations contained in the SIU referral letter.

“The presidency deemed it appropriate to grant Ms Diko an extension until March 25 2021 so that she can respond to the allegations,” said Siweya.

She said the presidency could not respond on the issue of a new spokesperson while Diko's disciplinary hearing was under way.

Siweya was responding to a question by EFF MP Veronica Mente who had asked for an update on the disciplinary hearing and whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was going to appoint a permanent spokesperson.

Mente said that there was a bad tendency within the government to delay cases of maladministration, leading it to spend millions paying officials on suspension.

She said in Diko's case, there was a thorough investigation by the SIU and asked why the presidency was not using that to make a finding against her.

“It is not true that we are promoting corruption, we are prolonging it and that we don't want to do anything about it. The facts are that to show that when there is something wrong we quickly deal with it and we address it,” said Siweya.

She said the presidency was doing everything to ensure that the matter of Diko was resolved.

DA MP Solly Malatsi also slammed the presidency for the delay in handling Diko's case, saying “the presidency is supposed to be a model of exemplary behaviour, so what does this say about the presidency itself?”

TimesLIVE