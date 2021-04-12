KO punch for ex-MEC's fight to save political career

Bandile Masuku loses court bid to declare SIU report irrational

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku's bid to set aside a Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) preliminary report on the multi-billion rand Gauteng PPE scandal which found he failed to provide oversight has been dismissed.



The SIU had found that Masuku had failed to execute his functions in compliance with the constitution and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in his oversight of the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE)...