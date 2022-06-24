Mamelodi residents celebrate conviction of Khekhe and co-accused

The conviction of the man better known as Mamelodi's Number 1 Tsotsi, Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, and others for the murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana on Thursday sparked a night of celebrations in Tshwane with people spinning their cars.

The Pretoria high court convicted Mathibela along with Sipho Hudla, Matamela Mutapa and Bonginkosi Khumalo for the 2015 murder of Bozwana on the Garsfontein off-ramp in Tshwane.

His business partner Mpho Baloyi survived.

Their conviction ignited celebrations in and around Mamelodi township on Thursday night.

Some of the residents who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of their lives said they were happy with the court outcomes, adding that they wanted to see the same happen with the notorious Boko Haram gang which has been terrorising the community by asking shop owners to pay protection fees.