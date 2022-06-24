×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mamelodi residents celebrate conviction of Khekhe and co-accused

By Dimakatso Modipa - 24 June 2022 - 14:08
Vusi Khekhe Mathibela, Mamelodi notorius taxi boss.
Vusi Khekhe Mathibela, Mamelodi notorius taxi boss.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The conviction of the man better known as Mamelodi's Number 1 Tsotsi, Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, and others for the murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana on Thursday sparked a night of celebrations in Tshwane with people spinning their cars. 

The Pretoria high court convicted Mathibela along with Sipho Hudla, Matamela Mutapa and Bonginkosi Khumalo for the 2015 murder of Bozwana on the Garsfontein off-ramp in Tshwane. 

His business partner Mpho Baloyi survived.

Their conviction ignited celebrations in and around Mamelodi township on Thursday night.

Some of the residents who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of their lives said they were happy with the court outcomes, adding that they wanted to see the same happen with the notorious Boko Haram gang which has been terrorising the community by asking shop owners to pay protection fees.

Bozwanas have mixed feelings about guilty verdict

The family of murdered North West businessman Wandile Bozwana says yesterday's judgment put an end to a long and painful journey for them.
News
10 hours ago

At times, the gang would try get tenders on projects happening in the area.

“I wish the state could do the same with Boko Haram gang members to show that no one is above the law,” said one resident.

A taxi driver said: “I'm happy with the conviction and I can't wait for the sentencing and I will be there in the flesh. I wish the judge could give them a harsh sentence to show that crime doesn't pay no matter how much money a person has or how powerful a person is.”

On Thursday, the Bozwana family welcomed the verdict but said they wanted the four murderers to reveal the names of the masterminds behind Bozwana's killing.

The men are expected back in court on August 4 for sentencing.

Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela, co-accused found guilty of Wandile Bozwana's murder

The man dubbed Mamelodi’s “Number 1 Tsotsi”, Vusi “Khekhe" Mathibela, and his co-accused have been convicted of the murder of North West businessman ...
News
21 hours ago

Bozwana killing accused granted postponement

The trial against four men accused of killing North West businessman Wandile Bozwana hit a snag after their defence requested a postponement.
News
7 months ago

Alleged triggerman in Bozwana's murder 'taunted' police while on the run

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss alleged to be the triggerman in the murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana taunted police officers by calling them and ...
News
1 year ago

Khekhe wants his murder case dropped

The man dubbed Mamelodi’s “Number 1 Tsotsi”, Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela, says the state has no evidence linking him to the murder of Wandile Bozwana and ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released