Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela - Mamelodi's notorious taxi boss

In October, 2015 Wandile Bozwana, a North West businessman, was killed in a hail of bullets on the Garsfontein Road exit from the N1 highway in Pretoria. He was shot nine times and died at Unitas Hospital later.

The shooting was believed to be a hit as he was involved in controversial tenders with North West government. He also spoke openly about government corruption in that province.

Bozwana's company, Tsoga Developers, was embroiled in a court case with the North West government after the government took Tsoga to the Constitutional Court over the building of a hospital in Brits.

Four men Sipho Hudla, 35, Robert Motapa, 43, Bonginkosi Khumalo, 37, and Vusi Mathibela, 33, were subsequently arrested for the murder.

Mathibela got a R50000 bail while the other three are still behind bars.