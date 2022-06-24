PSL yet to decide on unvaccinated and unmasked spectators at stadiums

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is yet to decide whether it will allow unvaccinated and unmasked fans at stadiums after government’s decision to repeal all limitations on public gatherings.

Venues, including sports stadiums, have been given the the go-ahead to host crowds at 100% capacity again for the first time since March 2020.

The decision has been met with excitement from sports organisations such as the SA Rugby Union (Saru) and SA Football Association (Safa), but the PSL is yet to discuss the matter of unvaccinated spectators.

During a media briefing on the developments, minister of health Joe Phaahla said though the government has repealed the limitations, certain bodies can decide to uphold some regulations.