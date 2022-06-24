×

Soccer

PSL yet to decide on unvaccinated and unmasked spectators at stadiums

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 24 June 2022 - 14:04
The Premier Soccer League executive committee is yet to decide on the return to capacity crowds.
Image: PSL

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is yet to decide whether it will allow unvaccinated and unmasked fans at stadiums after government’s decision to repeal all limitations on public gatherings.

Venues, including sports stadiums, have been given the the go-ahead to host crowds at 100% capacity again for the first time since March 2020.

The decision has been met with excitement from sports organisations such as the SA Rugby Union (Saru) and SA Football Association (Safa), but the PSL is yet to discuss the matter of unvaccinated spectators.

During a media briefing on the developments, minister of health Joe Phaahla said though the government has repealed the limitations, certain bodies can decide to uphold some regulations.

“If you run a facility, and whatever that facility is, you have a right to determine regulations,” Phaahla said on Thursday.

“Whether you run a shop, restaurant or hotel, you have to have your own regulations for that facility which you are comfortable with and your clients are happy with those regulations .

“It would be up to members of such bodies and owners of facilities to make those decisions without the government having any say.”

While Saru and Safa have said they will welcome all spectators without posing any limits, PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala said they are yet to make a decision.

“This has just been announced and what will follow ist we will call an executive meeting where we are going to discuss all the implications before we write to our members.

"We haven’t done that. We are going to meet and will let our member clubs, sponsors and he public know the way forward,” Madlala said.

Safa chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya said they will follow what  government has said, however, they encourage people to get vaccinated.

“We are back to normal. The sector has been severely affected by the pandemic and it is time to begin the fight for recovery from an economic point of view. It is a great opportunity to recover the economy,” Ngwenya said.

“But we still need to be cautious and review our protocols on stadium safety. This is the time for us to review those protocols.”

