This is how technology caught calls made by Bozwana's alleged killers

A police cellphone expert established that there was communication between four men accused of murdering North West tycoon Wandile Bozwana on the day he was killed.



WO Wynand Venter from the Gauteng provincial operational coordination centre yesterday told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that the four men accused of Bozwana's murder and attempted murder of his business partner, Mpho Baloyi, had been in contact numerous times when he was gunned down on October 2 2015...