Mom pleads for daughter’s return 16 days after disappearing

Child last seen with man out on parole

“I’m pleading with anyone who has my child to release her – dead or alive. If he has killed her, let the person place her on the [side of the] road so that we can find her. Maybe we can find closure.”



These are the heartbreaking words of a distraught Permission Seipane after the disappearance of her six-year-old daughter, who was last seen speaking to a murderer 16 days ago, who was released on parole in December...