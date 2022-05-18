'We didn't know Bontle suspect was on parole'

Family shocked murderer was freed without their knowledge

The family of a woman who was murdered by Collen Hlongwane, who is now wanted by police in connection with the disappearance of a six year-old girl, is outraged that he was granted parole and they were not even consulted.



They only learnt on Monday, when Sowetan published a story about how Hlongwane was convicted of the 2016 murder in Msholozi, Mpumalanga, that he was released on parole in December...