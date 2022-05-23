‘I need to go somewhere else to start a new life’ — Umdloti resident who lost everything in second flood in 6 weeks

A Durban family said they will have to start a new life somewhere else after being stuck in a flooded building for the second time in six weeks.

The Govender family are among 19 people rescued from two buildings in the uMdloti Beach area on Sunday following the torrential rain and flooding that engulfed the province over the weekend.

For the second time in just over a month, the small resort town north of Durban is one of the worse affected areas in the city.

Speaking to reporters after being rescued from the building, a visibly shaken but relieved Steven Govender said they had just moved back to the area after they were evacuated during the floods last month.

“We experienced it six weeks ago. We thought things are good and we moved back about a week ago,” he said.

He said they have lost so much in both floods that he will leave the area for good.

“We lost a vehicle and a lot of belongings in the previous floods. This time my vehicle is stuck again so I think it’s about starting a new life and looking for a new place and forget about uMdloti,” he said.

Govender was rescued with his wife, their two children and seven other residents in an apartment building called the Lazy Lizard.

The Lazy Lizard is one of several luxury apartments along South Beach Road on the uMdloti beachfront that suffered severe structural damage as a result of the floods.