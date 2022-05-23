'Over 200 people evacuated from their homes overnight'

As KwaZulu-Natal continues to experience heavy rains that are causing floods in the area, more than 200 people have been evacuated from their homes.

MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka provided an update and said the rain is continuing to cause havoc.

“Overnight, the province yet again underwent some of the worst storms that have been accompanied by floods resulting in the destruction that comes with such situations. We are yet to receive a full comprehensive report on the impact of these latest heavy rains, but as reports come in a worrying picture is however emerging,” Hlomuka said.

The MEC said the storm, according to the SA Weather Service (SAWS) prediction, was yesterday to move up the coast, affecting the northern districts of King Cetshwayo and Mkhanyakude.

Hlomuka said the province received level 10 early alert warnings from the weather service about disruptive rainfall predicted for the Hluhluwe, eThekwini, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Nongoma, Ulundi, Umdoni, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and uPhongolo municipal areas.

So far the greatest impact is expected along the coastal and north-eastern parts of the province.

He said the heavy rainfalls have resulted in flooding of roads and human settlements, and damaged properties, with several roads around Pinetown and surrounding areas temporarily closed due to flooding.