South Africa

Citizens roll up sleeves to help flood-hit communities

The organisations which are at the forefront of the relief efforts – which include distributing food, blankets and water – have praised ordinary citizens for coming to the fore by volunteering in the worst flooded areas

21 April 2022 - 08:48
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Ordinary South Africans have led the relief efforts for flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal, with many volunteering their services while others have been donating hot meals at community halls housing displaced people.

The organisations which are at the forefront of the relief efforts – which include distributing food, blankets and water – have praised ordinary citizens for coming to the fore by volunteering in the worst flooded areas...

