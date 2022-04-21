Citizens roll up sleeves to help flood-hit communities

The organisations which are at the forefront of the relief efforts – which include distributing food, blankets and water – have praised ordinary citizens for coming to the fore by volunteering in the worst flooded areas

Ordinary South Africans have led the relief efforts for flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal, with many volunteering their services while others have been donating hot meals at community halls housing displaced people.



