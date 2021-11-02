Protests do not unseat useless councillors

Voting progressed well in most parts across the country as South Africans cast their ballots yesterday in the local government elections, but there were a few regrettable incidents of violence and protest actions.



The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) revealed around lunchtime yesterday that protests in areas such as Camperdown and uMdloti delayed the opening of 20 voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal. However, the stations were later operational under police monitoring...