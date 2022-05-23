Load-shedding to continue for another week at stage 2 — Eskom

Power utility Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will continue throughout the week.

It cited its “continued shortage of generation capacity” as the reason for the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding between 5pm and 10pm.

Eskom stated on Sunday that it has 3,028MW capacity out due to planned maintenance, while another 14,992MW of capacity is also unavailable due to breakdowns.

“While there may be instances where load-shedding might need to be implemented outside of these hours. As far as possible, Eskom will endeavour to limit the implementation of load-shedding to the evening peak to limit the impact of the capacity shortages on the public,” the utility said in statement on Sunday.

The country has been subjected to fluctuating load-shedding stages in the past two weeks.

Eskom also stated it will be closely monitoring the system and adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”

On Sunday morning, Eskom announced load-shedding would be reduced to stage 2 from 8am to 4pm on Sunday and revert to stage 3 from 4pm to 10pm.

TimesLIVE