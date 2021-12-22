South Africa

One dead in ‘drive-by shooting’ north of Durban

By TimesLIVE - 22 December 2021 - 08:01
One person was killed and two injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Umdloti, north of Durban, on Monday night.
One person was killed and two injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Umdloti, north of Durban, on Monday night.
Image: Supplied / Netcare911

One person was killed and two critically injured after an apparent drive-by shooting in Umdloti, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said that at about 6.50pm paramedics were called to North Beach Road where three people had been shot while they were sitting in their parked car.

The vehicle was riddled with bullets, he said.

“One adult male sustained fatal injuries, and two other adult males sustained critical injuries. The two patients were treated on the scene by paramedics and once stabilised were transported to hospital for further care,” said Herbst.

TimesLIVE

SA soldier deployed in Mozambique killed in ambush

The SA military has lost a member deployed in Mozambique after he was shot during an ambush.
News
1 day ago

Taxi driver found dead on the side of the road in North West

A taxi driver was shot dead and his bloodied body left on the side of the road on Sunday evening in the North West.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell