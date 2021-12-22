One dead in ‘drive-by shooting’ north of Durban

One person was killed and two critically injured after an apparent drive-by shooting in Umdloti, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said that at about 6.50pm paramedics were called to North Beach Road where three people had been shot while they were sitting in their parked car.

The vehicle was riddled with bullets, he said.

“One adult male sustained fatal injuries, and two other adult males sustained critical injuries. The two patients were treated on the scene by paramedics and once stabilised were transported to hospital for further care,” said Herbst.

TimesLIVE