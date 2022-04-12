×

South Africa

Umdloti traffic circle ‘washed away’ by heavy rain

12 April 2022 - 13:07
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The traffic circle, a landmark in the popular holiday town Umdloti, was washed away by heavy rain.
Image: supplied

The “iconic” traffic circle in the seaside town Umdloti, north of Durban, was washed away by heavy rain on Monday night.

The traffic circle is a landmark in the popular holiday town.

Umdloti Smart Village convener Brian Gibson told TimesLIVE on Tuesday only half the road remained.

“Motorists have to drive against the flow of traffic to get in and out of town,” he said.

Gibson said two flats in the Surfside building had collapsed and residents in the Isikulu building had to be evacuated when a mudslide occurred in Bellamont Road on Monday.

“Umdloti residents have come together to help each other. Accommodation was found quickly and we are working to help others who have been affected.”

The damage to the town has been extensive, Gibson said.

“We don’t have water since yesterday [Monday] because the main supply pipe washed away. There is a lot of work to be done when the rain stops.”

TimesLIVE

