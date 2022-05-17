Gauteng minibus taxi driver cuffed for being 'three times over booze limit'

Gauteng traffic police arrested a 36-year-old minibus taxi driver who was allegedly three times over the alcohol limit while behind the wheel in Carletonville on the West Rand.

The driver was arrested on Monday afternoon during a drunk driving operation conducted in the Carletonville policing precinct.

The alcohol breathalyser reading was recorded at 1.24mg/1,000ml which is three times over the prescribed legal limit of 0.24mg/1,000ml.

The driver is expected to appear in the Carletonville magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing charges of reckless and negligent driving with an alternative charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol often results in impaired driving causing unnecessary accidents and loss of lives. The