SA ranked the most dangerous country to drive in — report

SA roads have been ranked the most dangerous to drive in out of 52 countries, according to a survey conducted by Zutobi, an online driver's education company.

The survey considered factors including population, speed, seat belt wearing rate for drivers and front-seat passengers and drunk driving.

The data revealed that SA's overall driving score is 3.41/10.

There are an estimated 22.2 road traffic deaths per 100,000 of the population with an estimated 31% of front-seat passengers in SA wearing seat belts. SA also has the highest drunk driving fatality rate of 57.5%.

Malaysia has the lowest amount of alcohol-related road traffic deaths at 0.1%.

The other top 10 most dangerous countries in which to drive are Thailand, the US, Argentina, India, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Bolivia and Peru.

“Thailand is the world’s second most dangerous country to drive in, scoring 4.35/10. This is due to Thailand having one of the lowest seat belt wearing rates and, possibly, that the primary mode of transport is motorbikes.