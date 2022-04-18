More than 16 killed on Gauteng roads: Plea for safety on Easter Monday

Please follow the rules of the road.

That is the desperate plea from Gauteng traffic police after more than 16 people died on roads in the province over the Easter weekend so far.

Spokesperson Sello Maremane said “many motorists are expected to be driving back to the province following the long weekend”, and called for compliance with the rules so more tragedies do not take place.

Of the more than 16 who died so far, eight were pedestrians, he said.

“The province has recorded several crashes and fatalities since the beginning of the Easter road safety campaign last Thursday. As the Easter weekend draws to a close, high traffic volumes are expected this afternoon until late at night as a lot of people will be driving back to Gauteng. The preliminary statistics on the Easter season indicate more than 16 road fatalities have been recorded on Gauteng roads,” he said.