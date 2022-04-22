NPA hopeful Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will continue on Friday

The other four are represented by one lawyer.

The Meyiwa case has been pending for some time.

Listing the timeline, the NPA said:

27 October 2020 — The trial was enrolled under the Gauteng Local Division at the Boksburg magistrate's court; however, a decision was taken by the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi and her management to transfer the matter to the Gauteng Division: Pretoria, to countenance any perceptions that could be attributed to the state if the matter remained in its original jurisdiction.

25 October 2021 — During the pretrial conference, the state committed to providing the defence with statements of witnesses who were omitted from the lists, for safety reasons, a few weeks before the start of the trial. These witnesses would have been placed in the witness protection programme. The statements were sent via email to the defence attorneys on 28 March 2022 and hard copies were hand-delivered by the lead prosecutor to the defence attorneys in Durban on 30 March 2022, as agreed during pretrial conference.

17 March 2022 — The trial was meant to get under way. Accused numbers 1-4 appointed a new legal representative, an advocate Teffo to represent them. Judge Bam warned Teffo that he would not allow an any further postponements, therefore he needed to ensure that he was ready to proceed with the trial on 11 April 2022.

11 April 2022 — Advocate Mshololo a legal representative for accused number five asked for a one-day remand because she needed to consult her client with regards to the statement received on 28 March 2022 because of challenges faced at the correctional facility. Judge Tshifhiwa Anthony Maumela duly granted the defence the remand and arranged that they be allowed to consult the accused at prison cells in court before they were taken back to their correctional centres.

12 April 2022 — A request for a further five-day postponement by the defence was lodged on the next day, to consult further with her client and to interview the state witness. She further accused the state of giving her the statements late, however the judge affirmed the state’s approach, acknowledging that should the statement having been handed earlier, the lives of the witnesses would have been at risk. The state needed to withhold the statements to protect the lives of the witnesses.