Drama at Meyiwa trial as police give evidence

“We conducted a walk through the crime scene. I then protected and secured a bullet jacket, a [black, white and brown scotch] hat and grey walking stick... I protected the scene for photography and forensic investigation. I took the exhibits with me,” he said.

Mosia said he also spotted a bullet hole in the kitchen door which was used by the suspects to gain entry to the house. After securing the crime scene, Mosia said he called one of his colleagues who summoned the provincial crime scene management team.

He said he also briefed the team when it arrived and together they had a walkabout of the scene uncovering more evidence in the house.

The investigators were able to trace the bullet that had left a hole in the door to a kitchen unit next to glass jars.

“I think it deflected and changed direction after hitting the door,” Mosia said.

Investigator also discovered that there was blood next to the television stand in the sitting room which they took samples of. Police also found a can of Smirnoff cider and Heineken beer bottle which were both taken for analysis.

Mosia gave evidence while in pains as he is recovering from a back operation. He would give evidence standing and after a while he would sit. At some stage, judge Tshifhiwa Maumela saw that he was struggling and offered to give him a comfort break but he rejected it, opting to soldier on.

As he gave evidence in a packed high court, Meyiwa’s family sat quietly not far from the five accused. There was a heavy police presence.

Mosia counted at least 11 swabs for DNA samples that were taken at different surfaces in the house to ensure no evidence went to waste.

These included swabs from the toilet door handles, bedroom door handles, kitchen tiled walls and blood in the living room.

“All forensic bags were placed inside one bag... I booked all the exhibits in Springs office for safekeeping,” he said.