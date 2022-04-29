×

South Africa

Fourth part of state capture report to be released on Friday

By TimesLIVE - 29 April 2022 - 06:24

The presidency will formally receive the fourth part of the state capture commission report on Friday morning.

“The presidency will publish this part of the report shortly after it is presented, about 10am, to the presidency by the secretary of the commission, Prof Itumeleng Mosala,” the presidency said in  statement...

