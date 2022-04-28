Lawyer for Meyiwa accused argues evidence was tampered with

Lawyers representing the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa case have started poking holes in the evidence presented by the state’s first witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia, a field crime scene worker, arguing that evidence had been tampered with before he arrived.

Mosia took the stand again on Thursday as he was cross-examined about the scene that he found when he arrived at Meyiwa’s then girlfriend’s Kelly Khumalo’s home.

Mosia testified that he arrived at the scene 20 minutes after midnight after being called by Brig Ndlovu who was already on the scene. Mosia told the court that he left at 2am and later returned at 5am, only to leave at 1pm on October 27 2014.

Mosia had earlier testified that there were five adults and two children who were moved to bedroom two of the house. He said he moved the people there to ensure that no-one moved around the crime scene.

“Why did you not take pictures of the bedroom from the inside? …I therefore put it to you that it is true, there was no-one here,” said Adv Maselela Teffo, for accused 1 to 4.

Teffo argued that the people Mosia was talking about left the home and went to sleep at a house in Mulbarton.