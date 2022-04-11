Meyiwa documentary does not reveal anything and only recycles our anger
Heartbreaking to see ordinary life former Bafana star lived
Netflix premiered the documentary series of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa on April 7. The streaming service promised episodes that would delve into the evidence and reveal who killed the goalkeeper.
The documentary series unfortunately did not reveal anything. But one thing it managed to do was to recycle our anger and remind us about the collapse of crucial institutions of state over the past decade...
