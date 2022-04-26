Rabutla: ‘Bra J didn’t change policies that weren’t working for Jomo Cosmos’

As Jomo Cosmos teeter on the brink of relegation from the GladAfrica Championship to the ABC Motsepe League, former captain Andrew “Jaws of Life” Rabutla says it is sad to see the club in this situation.

Ezenkosi, who last played in the Premiership in the 2015-2016 season, will be relegated to the third tier of SA football if they draw or lose against TS Sporting in their GladAfrica (also known as the National First Division, NFD) fixture in Brakpan on Saturday.

Cosmos, who are coached by legendary owner Jomo Sono, hold an important place in SA’s history for producing players who went on to become household names and won trophies.

Unfortunately, the club has suffered a long and steady decline and Rabutla said it will be sad to see a club with such a rich history go down to the amateur leagues.

“I don’t want to lie to you, it is very sad what is happening to Jomo Cosmos,” said Rabutla, who at one stage worked as team manager at the club for about a decade.

“I started and built my career at Cosmos and the club helped to change my life for the better and realise my dream of playing for my country. They have not been officially relegated as things stand now, but the odds are stacked against them to survive.

“'Bra J' [Sono] has a policy and system of running the club but if your policies and systems are not working you must change them. People were asking why he doesn’t get a coach, but he stuck to his guns of coaching the team.