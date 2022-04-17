Cape Town firefighters lend a hand in flood-devastated KZN
A Cape Town fire and rescue team arrived in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday to help their counterparts recover the bodies of flood victims.
Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the city had also called for donations for the flood victims. He shared pictures of the team “getting their 4x4 vehicles, and off to be deployed”.
“This is a highly trained group. Technical rescuers, divers and medics. They will do us proud,” said Smith.
“Two teams are dealing with two separate water rescues now and one team is assessing a structure which collapsed where a person is trapped.
“Tonight they will assess a mudslide where it is suspected 20 bodies are buried. They will attempt to dig those out tomorrow.”
Smith said the Gift of the Givers is providing the team with tools and equipment.
“From tomorrow, they will not need the accommodation as they will be out in the field and will sleep in tents,” said Smith.
“Donations can be dropped off at the Roeland Street fire station, Lakeside fire station as well as the fire stations in Strand, Goodwood and Bellville.”
TimesLIVE
