×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cape Town firefighters lend a hand in flood-devastated KZN

17 April 2022 - 09:05
A Cape Town fire and rescue services team arrive in KwaZulu-Natal to help their counterparts.
A Cape Town fire and rescue services team arrive in KwaZulu-Natal to help their counterparts.
Image: Supplied

A Cape Town fire and rescue team arrived in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday to help their counterparts recover the bodies of flood victims.

Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the city had also called for donations for the flood victims. He shared pictures of the team “getting their 4x4 vehicles, and off to be deployed”.

“This is a highly trained group. Technical rescuers, divers and medics. They will do us proud,” said Smith.

“Two teams are dealing with two separate water rescues now and one team is assessing a structure which collapsed where a person is trapped.

Historic KZN temple damaged by gushing river during floods

A traditional prayer observed on Good Friday was cancelled at the Umhlatuzana Hindu Temple in Chatsworth after part of the 70-year-old building was ...
News
2 days ago

“Tonight they will assess a mudslide where it is suspected 20 bodies are buried. They will attempt to dig those out tomorrow.”

Smith said the Gift of the Givers is providing the team with tools and equipment.

“From tomorrow, they will not need the accommodation as they will be out in the field and will sleep in tents,” said Smith.

“Donations can be dropped off at the Roeland Street fire station, Lakeside fire station as well as the fire stations in Strand, Goodwood and Bellville.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground