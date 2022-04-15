×

South Africa

Prince Misuzulu sends condolences to families affected by floods in KZN

By TimesLIVE - 15 April 2022 - 08:53
Prince Misuzulu Zulu is due to be crowned Zulu king next month. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Prince Misuzulu Zulu has offered condolences to families affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The prince, who is to be crowned Zulu king next month, on Thursday commended the swift action taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala and others in relief efforts.

He encouraged political leaders, stakeholders, civil society groups and the community to continue to work together in managing the disaster.

Prince Misuzulu urged people to put their differences aside and deal with the disaster “as a unit”.  He urged communities to be patient while government departments implement disaster management plans.

He thanked relief personnel, the police and the security agencies for their work.

