Flood victim's body airlifted from KZN dam

15 April 2022 - 14:41
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A woman's body was located in a dam downstream from where her vehicle was washed away earlier in the week.
A military helicopter airlifted a woman’s body from a dam in KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Friday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the victim’s car was washed away during the floods earlier in the week.

“The victim was located in a dam downstream from where her vehicle was washed away. Due to contamination in the dam it was unsafe for rescuers to enter the water. An army helicopter was requested and assisted in recovering the victim,” IPSS said.

