Please be careful after KZN floods, Lindiwe Sisulu tells tourists, residents

Sisulu said this week’s floods would cost the tourism industry millions in revenue and hundreds of jobs. She said a number of tourists had cancelled reservations because of the heavy rains and floods, with some establishments badly damaged and others destroyed.

“I am appealing to all who are travelling over the Easter weekend to do so safely and return to their homes safely,” she said.

Sisulu said the country’s borders remained open and SA was ready to welcome visitors from all over the world.

TimesLIVE