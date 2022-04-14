Floods in KZN affect Uthongathi readiness for Callies

KwaZulu-Natal-based GladAfrica Championship side Uthongathi have struggled to prepare for their away match against Pretoria Callies because of the floods that have devastated their home province.

With the game on Saturday at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium at 3pm, Uthongathi are yet to have a training session. Head coach Papi Zothwane revealed that they have not been able to train because their training ground is waterlogged.

After their last game on April 8 against JDR Stars, the players were given two days off after they earned an important away point that put them in ninth place on the log with 34 points. This week’s events have rocked the club’s schedule and Zothwane has not been able to work with his players due to the natural disaster in the province.

“It’s difficult, we haven’t started training because the grounds are wet because of the rain. It’s a challenge, hopefully, we can have two sessions before we meet Callies,” said Zothwane.

“I haven’t met the players since we came back from Pretoria, I gave them time off, we were supposed to start training on Tuesday, but roads are closed and others their families have been affected,” he said.

Another hindrance for Zothwane has been loadshedding. He has been providing a support structure to the players via calls and having Zoom training sessions but the loss of network connection makes things difficult.

“We work with them psychologically, we phone to check on them and their families. We care, it’s not only about them giving results. In terms of social life, we care. It’s been a difficult week.

“I hope it can clear up so we can start working. We have done Zoom sessions and sometimes they become affected because there’s loadshedding, it’s a tough week,” said the former Bafana Bafana international.

Fixtures

Friday: Cape Town Spurs v Polokwane City, Athlone Stadium, 5pm.

Saturday: (all times 3pm): Platinum City Rovers v Richards Bay, Profert Olën Park; JDR Stars v Free State Stars, Soshanguve Giant Stadium; Black Leopards v Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Thohoyandou Stadium; Cape Town All Stars v University of Pretoria, Parow Park; Pretoria Callies v Uthongathi, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

Sunday: (all times 3pm): TS Sporting v Hungry Lions, Kabokweni Stadium; Jomo Cosmos v Venda Football Academy.