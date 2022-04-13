Sharks vs Bulls Currie Cup match cancelled due to KZN floods

The important clash between the two teams vying for top honours was scheduled to be played at Kings Park Stadium.

KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by torrential rains and flooding that left a number of people dead and infrastructure damaged.

“Due to the heavy flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and the considerable loss of life and infrastructure damage across the province, and out of respect to their community in the face of the disaster the province is enduring, the two teams have agreed to cancel this encounter,” Saru said.

“As there was no alternative option to reschedule the match the result will be declared a draw and the log points will be shared with each team awarded two points.”

Other Currie Cup fixtures scheduled for this week in unaffected parts of the country will go ahead as planned.

The bottom-placed Lions host the Griquas on Thursday at Wits Rugby Stadium in Johannesburg (3pm) while Western Province meet the Cheetahs at Cape Town Stadium on Friday (4.45pm).

TimesLIVE

