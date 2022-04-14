×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

16 charities you can donate to to help flood relief efforts in KZN

14 April 2022 - 10:57
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Debris washed up on a beach in Durban during the KwaZulu-Natal floods. Clean up and relief efforts are under way in the province.
Debris washed up on a beach in Durban during the KwaZulu-Natal floods. Clean up and relief efforts are under way in the province.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Several organisations and charities have created outreach programmes to assist those most affected by the floods that swept through KwaZulu-Natal this week, with food, blankets, building materials, water and clothing among the donations needed.

The ANC joined calls for relief and rebuilding in KwaZulu-Natal after floods caused extensive destruction and killed hundreds of people.

Torrential rain and landslides have hit the area since Sunday night, destroying homes and crucial infrastructure and displacing thousands.

On Wednesday evening, the office of the MEC of co-operative governance Sipho Hlomuka said: “The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains.”

Dozens of organisations have pledged to help in the rebuilding and relief efforts. 

Want to offer your support? Charities and foundations have called for monetary or material donations.

Here are some of the organisations you can donate to:

GIFT OF THE GIVERS

Gift of the Givers said hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothes, sanitary pads and diapers are the initial requirements for those in low-lying areas who have lost their possessions.

Anyone who wants to donate via Gift of the Givers can make a monetary donation to: 

Bank: Standard Bank

Account name: Gift of the Givers

Branch code: 057525

Account number: 052137228

Reference: KZN Floods.

Please send the deposit slip to donations@giftofthegivers.org for a formal acknowledgment and to request a section 18A tax-deductible certificate.

MEALS ON WHEELS

Non-profit organisation Meals On Wheels is providing cooked meals to all the camps where the displaced residents are sheltered after the floods, especially the coastal belt that includes eThekwini municipality, iLembe district and parts of the uMgungundlovu and Ugu districts.

“MOWCS will further assess the situation and the damages thereof to provide more assistance to the affected communities,” it said.

Monetary donations can be made to:

Bank: ABSA 

Account name: Meals on Wheels Community Services SA

Account number: 4076236605

Reference: Your Name/Flood relief

ISLAM SOUTH AFRICA CHARITY

ROBIN HOOD FOUNDATION

Co-ordinator of the Robin Hood Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in KwaZulu-Natal, Jackie Psannis, told TimesLIVE  there is a need for non-perishable items (such as rice, sugar beans and maize), clothing and household items.

The six drop-off sites for donations are:

  • CGA Agencies, 235 Underwood Road, Pinetown, 031 708 1018, 8am-4pm;
  • Broadway Pharmacy, 5 Swapo Road, Durban North, 031 563 8216, 8am-7pm;
  • Wool ’n Weave, Lilies Quarter, Old Main Road, Hillcrest, 031 765 2770, 9am-4pm;
  • Dormehl Phalane Real Estate, Gillitts Centre, Clifton Road, 082 726 1956, 8.30am-4.30pm; and 
  • Washwell Granada Laundry, 16 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga, 083 299 4008, 7.30am-4.30pm.

Monetary donations will be used for rebuilding and relief projects, and can be made using the following banking details, or via the other payment methods on the organisation’s website.

Bank: Nedbank

Account name: The Robin Hood Foundation

Branch code: 164826

Account number: 1648160948

Reference: Your Name/Flood relief

HOPE SA

THE ANGEL NETWORK

The Angel Network NPO, with offices in Durban, is offering relief to affected communities.

Among the much-needed items are clean water and food.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

• Gate A at Kings Park Stadium, SA Harvest Warehouse, Jackson Road, Durban;

• St Martins Church, 12 Chelsea Drive, Durban north, and;

• Gate 3, 3 Far Lane, Mt Edgecombe.

Monetary donations will be used to rebuild homes destroyed in the flooding. These can be made using the following banking details, or via the other payment methods on the organisation’s website.

Bank: Standard Bank

Account name: The Angel Network Durban

Branch: 051001

Account Number: 10145040508

Reference: Flood relief

FARMERS AID SA

DOKIMOS MINISTRIES

NPC, Dokimos Ministries International, with the ABC Forum of Churches is working with churches in several affected areas to provide food, warm clothing, blankets and other resources for those left destitute. They also offer a counselling service for those in a state of despair, and have joined rebuild efforts.

Monetary contributions can be sent to:

Bank: FNB

Account name: Dokimos Ministries International NPC

Account Number: 62734534268

Reference: Your name/ KZN relief

WE FEED SA

PENNY APPEAL SA

Penny Appeal SA has asked for minimum donations of R100, as part of its Help for 100 project.

LENDING HAND FOUNDATION

Lending Hand Foundation.
Lending Hand Foundation.
Image: Supplied

ITEMBA LETHU DURBAN

We need your help! Our hearts go out to the KZN community who have been hit hard by the effects of the recent torrential...

Posted by IThemba Lethu Durban on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

SA HARVEST

KZN relief.
KZN relief.
Image: Social media

NEW SEASON MINISTRIES

Help is still needed.... Thank you to all those who have given and sowed...God bless you with an unending harvest....

Posted by Cookie Palanivelu on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

BRANCHES OF LOVE

The devastation in KZN is heartbreaking.The looting was awful but nothing can begin to describe the loss and destruction...

Posted by Michelle Proude on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

KLOOF ROUND TABLE

Kloof Round Table in conjunction with Kloof Village Mall Superspar is collecting blankets, warm clothes, and...

Posted by Round Table Kloof190 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

No expense to be spared as state rebuilds floods-hit KZN

Government will spare no expense in rebuilding KwaZulu-Natal after the province was hit by devastating floods that left more than 250 dead.
News
5 hours ago

Floods in KZN affect Uthongathi readiness for Callies

KwaZulu-Natal-based GladAfrica Championship side Uthongathi have struggled to prepare for their away match against Pretoria Callies because of the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
TimesLIVE Video