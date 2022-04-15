×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

341 die in KZN floods, 55 hurt, damage of billions — premier Sihle Zikalala

15 April 2022 - 08:49
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A ravine opened beneath this house in Umdloti, north of Durban, one of the hardest-hit towns, in flooding on April 12 2022. The KwaZulu-Natal premier says 341 people have died in the floods.
A ravine opened beneath this house in Umdloti, north of Durban, one of the hardest-hit towns, in flooding on April 12 2022. The KwaZulu-Natal premier says 341 people have died in the floods.
Image: Orrin Singh

The death toll in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal was 341 on Thursday evening, said premier Sihle Zikalala as he briefed journalists on the province's response to the disaster. 

The eThekwini metropolitan municipality was hardest hit, with 301 deaths recorded. Ugu on the south coast recorded six, Umzinytathi two, King Cetshwayo four and iLembe 28 deaths. About 55 injuries had been registered.

Zikalala said 40,723 people have been affected by the floods, with 248 schools damaged. 

He said the magnitude of damage will definitely “run into billions of rand” but  the province was still quantifying the damage.

The priority for the government, said Zikalala,  was to ensure that affected families got support and shelter, were provided with food and clothing, and that bereaved families were helped to bury their loved ones.

Another priority is to clear the roads, restore water and electricity and have life return to  normal. “Experts will then begin a detailed assessment, which will quantify the figures and the resources needed,” Zikalala said. “We have experienced serious disruption of water and electricity. Teams are working to return normality to systems.”

With regard to electricity supply, especially in eThekwini, Zikalala said he had been advised that power has been restored to most of the city. He said only three substations remained off because of extensive damage.

Zikalala said water supply in some areas had been affected.

He said the Tongaat water works suffered serious damage and the municipality will be deploying more water tankers and is currently procuring a package plant that will be able to supply water.

Zikalala said Umgeni Water and the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs has committed to help with additional water tankers.

The province’s road network had also been hugely damaged.

“We have proceeded with emergency work to clear roads and return access to highways, such as the N2, N3 and other important networks. More areas are becoming accessible.”

He said one of the roads that had closed facilitated the movement of cargo in the Durban terminal.

“Its closure will have an impact on economic activities. Trucks are unable to access the container terminal.”

He said some of the roads which had been closed had traffic diverted to nearby roads.

“On the N3 to Durban, two lanes have been closed around Camperdown for cleanup. Delays continue on the N3 around the Mariannhill toll plaza. Priority is also given to township roads where the entry and exit points have been cut off because roads and bridges have been damaged,” he said.

Psychosocial support and social relief in distress, including food, vouchers and blankets, were being offered to bereaved and affected families.

“Municipalities will announce burial assistance to families that require support,” said Zikalala.

He called on people living near rivers and wetlands to to move to higher lying areas should the rain persist.

“We beg people not to take risks crossing rivers. All of us have seen what happened. We call on all people to be extra careful.”

TimesLIVE

Body of Port St Johns boy swept away on Tuesday may be in Umzimvubu River

Eastern Cape authorities were on Thursday continuing with their search for a 10-year-old boy who is suspected to have drowned while trying to cross a ...
News
3 hours ago

Police fire stun grenades, teargas at protesting flood victims in Durban

Disgruntled residents of the Quarry Road informal settlement took to the streets, blocking the highway with steel road barriers. They alleged the ...
News
19 hours ago

Estimated flood damage R757m, says eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda

In a statement ahead of the Easter weekend, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the number of visitors to KZN is expected to drop 'because there are ...
News
20 hours ago

Please be careful after KZN floods, Lindiwe Sisulu tells tourists, residents

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on tourists and residents in KwaZulu-Natal to be vigilant and safe after the floods that left thousands ...
News
20 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground