South Africa

Death toll in KZN floods surpasses 300

By TImesLIVE - 14 April 2022 - 06:06
Over 300 people have died in the recent heavy rains and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, says Cogta
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

More than 300 people have lost their  lives in the KwaZulu-Natal flood disaster.

In a statement, the office of the MEC of co-operative governance, Sipho Hlomuka, said: “The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains.”

The figure had on Wednesday afternoon been stated as 253.

Hlomuka’s office said mop-up operations were currently under way.

“Municipal services like electricity, water and refuse removal have already resumed in some areas,” Cogta said.

Meanwhile, provincial government officials would on Thursday be visiting the affected areas in  the uThukela district to assess the damage and roll out assistance.

Cogta called for patience from affected communities.

“Residents are urged to be patient as teams in many municipalities affected by the flooding are stretched to capacity,” said Hlomuka’s office.

TimesLIVE

