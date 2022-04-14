Estimated flood damage R757m, says eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda

The estimated cost of the recent torrential rains that hammered KwaZulu-Natal is R757m.

That's according to eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who said manufacturing and tourism were among the sectors devastated.

In a statement on Thursday ahead of the Easter weekend, Kaunda said the number of visitors is expected to drop “because there are areas that have no water and electricity. This is going to affect jobs in the hospitality sector.”

He said while the city was working on restoring electricity and water to residents, infrastructure had been damaged.

“We receive 95% of our water from Umgeni Water. Of serious concern is the damage to two, out of four, of Umgeni Water’s Nagle aqueducts.”

This resulted in a reduction of water supply to the city, and a number of areas running dry.