Gift of the Givers in KZN seeks help to retrieve body trapped under rubble since Monday

Explaining the situation, Sooliman told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE: “This is a property that has two homes. The rain pushed the boundary wall through the dining room of the one house. There was a huge sound like a lightning storm. A few minutes later, the boundary wall lower down collapsed on the neighbour's house, directly on the domestic's room.

“The domestic was buried under the wall. From Monday evening SAPS search and rescue teams have been battling to [reach her] manually. No equipment is available as there is huge demand everywhere. The search and rescue urgently require a Bobcat to retrieve the body and arrange a dignified funeral.”

The woman is one of more than 200 who have died since parts of the province were battered by heavy rains that led to flooding, mudslides and houses, roads and walls collapsing.

In a statement, the humanitarian organisation said its interventions would not interfere with those by the government.

“Our criteria are clear: roads, bridges, drainage and public infrastructure are a governmental responsibility, though Gift of the Givers will possibly consider schools and health infrastructure for repair,” it said.

“Private homes and businesses should be covered by insurance companies, while it's the informal settlements, houses in low-lying locations and the non-insured that are dependent on a compassionate nation to assist them in their hour of distress.