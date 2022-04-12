KZN schools affected by rains should remain shut, says education department

“It is for this reason that schools in affected areas are advised not to operate on the morning of Tuesday, 12 April”, the department said. Should there be learners who are already in schools by Tuesday morningprincipals are requested to observe weather patterns and find ways to advise parents when it is safe for learners to be collected.

“Parents who are able to collect their own children are advised to opt for such initiative without leaving the safety of their children at the hands of other drivers. Employees that are in the departmental office buildings should leave only when it is safe to do so since there is potential traffic and accidents on the roads,” it added.