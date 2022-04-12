KZN residents urged to stay at home as army roped in to help after devastating downpour

The army has been called in to provide support to disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal who have been working since Monday to help residents affected by torrential rains.

On Tuesday MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka said inclement weather which has wreaked havoc in the province since Monday was expected to continue on Tuesday.

He said the provincial disaster management centre has enlisted help from the army to provide aerial support where necessary.