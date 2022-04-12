KZN residents urged to stay at home as army roped in to help after devastating downpour
The army has been called in to provide support to disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal who have been working since Monday to help residents affected by torrential rains.
On Tuesday MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka said inclement weather which has wreaked havoc in the province since Monday was expected to continue on Tuesday.
He said the provincial disaster management centre has enlisted help from the army to provide aerial support where necessary.
Durban Floods - 206mm of rain overnight: Highway closures, Landslides, Rivers bursting banks, roads under water, homes and businesses flooding, power outages - STAY HOME / STAY SAFE— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) April 12, 2022
Hlomuka said disaster management teams have been evacuating people in areas that have experienced mudslides, flooding and structural collapses of buildings and roads.
“Our teams are collating the extent of the damage so far. We commend the brave disaster management teams, law enforcement and first aid responders for working all night to protect and preserve human life amid difficult circumstances.”
Heavy rains have affected power lines in many municipalities and technical teams are working to restore supplies.
Hlomuka urged residents in areas on higher ground to open their homes to neighbours who are stranded.
“Many roads are flooded and blocked and residents are requested to avoid unnecessary journeys.”
The SA Weather Service has warned of significant rainfall in the eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Mkhambathini, Richmond, Msunduzi, uBuhlebezwe, uMlalazi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, Umuziwabantu, uMvoti, Umzimkhulu, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Umzumbe municipalities.
