News

IN PICTURES | Heavy rain wreaks havoc in KZN

By Sandile Ndlovu - 11 April 2022 - 20:28
Heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding of certain roads and rising water levels in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

eThekwini's disaster management unit is on high alert after heavy rains that have been battering the city since the weekend.

The heavy rainfall has resulted in the flooding of certain roads and rising water levels. The water level in the river between Mega City in uMlazi and Lamontville is rising and communities along this river are cautioned to relocate to a safer place.

Rivers in Amawoti and Quarry Heights are also overflowing, and residents are advised to move to alternative accommodation.

Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in KZN causing death, flooding and collapsed roads

Persistent heavy rain over large parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in widespread flooding, school closures, roads collapsing and several accidents.
News
11 hours ago

WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building

Residents of an apartment building on North Beach Road in Umdloti, north of Durban, were evacuating due to flooding on Monday afternoon.
News
2 hours ago

