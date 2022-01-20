Former Isibaya star Thandeka Qwabe goes back to her roots with farming

When Isibaya was canned a year ago, series regular Thandeka Qwabe’s world came crashing down.

Back to the long audition process and coping with rejection, she told herself. That nightmare soon became a reality for Qwabe.

But unbeknownst to her a serendipitous discovery awaited around the corner.

The Mzansi Magic show had given the 27-year-old actor her big break in 2017. For three years, television viewers had fallen in love with her as Bhekumuzi’s (Melusi Mbele) love interest Thandi, a role she landed fresh out of varsity.

When the show abruptly ended, Qwabe sent me a text, questioning her decision to follow her heart and defying her parents’ warning that she takes a more secure career path.

“This industry is really not consistent and you can’t rely on it. Degree or no degree for the arts [it’s all the same],” read the text.

“If I knew, I wasn’t going to go to varsity, spend four years [to] get my honours and still I have to go through this,” she poured her heart out.

The Eshowe-born, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, obtained her drama diploma at the Durban University of Technology and later her honours at Tswane University of Technology. In her final year, Qwabe eagerly wrote to the producers of Isibaya and The Queen, begging to be featured on their respective shows. Isibaya opened its doors to her and the starlet launched her career in front of the camera.