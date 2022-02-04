KZN pummelled by storms — cyclone Batsirai will extend weather warning when it hits next week

Disaster management teams are on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal after the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning for severe storms.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement on Friday his department had placed the teams on alert as a precaution.

Some parts of the province have already started experiencing heavy rains and are being closely monitored.

An advisory issued by the weather service said the adverse conditions were not linked to tropical cyclone Batsirai in any way.

“We appeal to communities to exercise extreme caution as the inclement weather conditions could lead to disruptive rainfall which could result in flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of affected communities, possible damage to roads and bridges and poor driving conditions,” Hlomuka said.

He urged residents living in low-lying areas to take the necessary precautions, which include:

not crossing flooded roads or bridges;

avoiding crossing streams and rivers;

not walking in swift-flowing water; and

motorists are urged to avoid driving through flooded areas.

Meanwhile, the SA Weather Service provided an update on the movement of what it is calling “intense tropical cyclone” Batsirai.

Batsirai on Friday passed to the north of both the Reunion and Mauritius islands and was expected to continue on a south-westwards track towards central Madagascar, where it will make landfall “possibly at intense tropical cyclone intensity”, the service said.