Minibus driver nabbed with 14 bags of dagga worth R750,000 on N4

Mpumalanga police have warned would-be offenders of heightened law enforcement ahead of Easter after busting a minibus driver for transporting dagga worth R750,000.

The 14 bags were seized from the driver, aged 42, on the N4 on Saturday afternoon by officers conducting an operation about 5km from the Malelane CBD.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the white Toyota Quantum was stopped and searched.

“ Police discovered the bags of dagga weighing about 500kg and with an estimated street value of about R750,000. The man was apprehended and charged with dealing in dagga.”