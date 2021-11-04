Man nabbed with dope stash in car boot in Mpumalanga

A man nabbed with about 12 bags stashed with dagga in his car, estimated to be worth about R330,000, is set to appear in the Standerton magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

The 34-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in Standerton and was charged with dealing in dagga.

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police were notified about a vehicle transporting dagga from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.

“The information was then operationalised and police spotted a vehicle, a white Toyota Fortuna with Gauteng registration number plates, which matched the description provided and was stopped by the astute members on the R23 road and a search was conducted. About 12 bags stashed with dagga were discovered inside the vehicle,” Mohlala said.

The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela commended the public for helping in the fight against crime by providing valuable information which helped police bring the suspect to book.

TimesLIVE