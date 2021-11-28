Eastern Cape police ruin Friday night for drug dealers and illegal liquor outlets

Delinquents had their Friday night ruined as Eastern Cape police cracked down on illegal liquor outlets and drug dealers.

Dubbed Operation Ngcobo, members from Queenstown operational command centre, Queenstown SAPS, Ncgobo SAPS and Queenstown Women’s Network worked together to police liquor outlets, close shebeens and raid drug posts.

They also performed stop-and-search operations and enforced the Disaster Management Act regulations in Ncgobo in the Chris Hani District Municipality.

A 41-year-old woman was fined R1,000 for dealing in dagga and selling liquor without a licence.

A 39-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs worth R2,500 after he was found in possession of a stash which included: