Cop allegedly supplied inmates with dagga and booze, leading to rape and assault in cells
A Limpopo police sergeant has been suspended for allegedly supplying liquor and dagga to inmates in holding cells at Phalaborwa police station on New Year’s Eve.
Provincial police said the 39-year-old was suspended after inmates reportedly became intoxicated after consuming the substances, and allegedly started assaulting and raping other inmates in the cells.
“Six counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and two counts of rape were opened. Two suspects aged 23 and 39, one in custody for murder and the other for robbery, were subsequently arrested and charged for rape and assault GBH,” said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has assured the public police holding cells are managed in accordance with existing internal policies.
Hadebe said what happened at Phalaborwa police station was an isolated incident which is being internally dealt with to ensure decisive and appropriate sanction is meted against the official.
The inmates appeared in the Phalaborwa magistrate’s court on Friday.
Their cases were postponed to January 18.
TimesLIVE
