'How can I be a dagga dealer?': King Khoisan SA not quitting protest at Union Buildings

King Khoisan SA, who has staged a sit-in protest at the Union Buildings for more than three years and was arrested on dagga-related charges, is not going to budge until his demands are met.

“We are not giving up,” he said on Thursday.

He and a few others, including his wife, have been living in tents near the Nelson Mandela statue at the foot of the national key point in Pretoria.

Their demands include that:

the Khoisan people be recognised as the first indigenous nation of SA;

the language of the Khoisan people be officially recognised;

their ancestral land be returned; and

the label “coloured” as a reference to people of mixed race be removed from official documents.

“It is sad that the government hasn’t engaged us on the four issues. For us, those demands are the reason we are here,” he said.