South Africa

Gauteng police arrest more than 1,200 suspects during joint weekend operations

By Nomahlubi Sonjica - 28 February 2022 - 09:16
Of the total arrests, more than 140 were related to gender-based violence, 70 to drunk driving and 130 to undocumented foreign nationals.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

More than 1,200 people were arrested and 20 illegal firearms recovered during joint law enforcement operations in Gauteng at the weekend.

“Other suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes that include murder, armed robbery, car hijacking and house robbery,” said police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela led operation Operation O Kae Molao in Sedibeng where more than 167 suspects were arrested for crimes that included possession of unlicensed firearms, drunk driving, possession of drugs and undocumented foreign nationals.

In Ekurhuleni district 582 suspects were arrested for possession of dagga, dealing in drugs, theft, possession of unlicensed firearms, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, murder, driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of suspected hijacked vehicles.

“Law enforcement agencies in Tshwane district, including units of the police service, arrested more than 400 people during multi-disciplinary operations that included Operation O Kae Molao.

“A total of 237 of these suspects were arrested by detectives following the tracing of wanted suspects on Saturday night. Police in Tshwane recovered seven vehicles reportedly stolen and hijacked around Gauteng,” said Masondo.

Police in the West Rand district arrested more than 121 suspects during the weekend operations.

More than 76 suspects were nabbed in Johannesburg for committing crimes that included possession of a stolen vehicle, assault with the internet to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of drugs, dealing in liquor without a licence, driving under the influence of alcohol and robbery.

“Some suspects were released after paying admission of guilt fines while others will appear before magistrate’s courts in Gauteng on Monday,” said Masondo.

TimesLIVE

