South Africa

Gauteng man bust with R1m dagga stash destined for Cape Town

05 March 2022 - 10:09
Gauteng police arrested a 38-year-old man found in possession of dagga worth R1m.
Gauteng police arrested a 38-year-old man found in possession of dagga worth R1m.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Gauteng cops have arrested a 38-year-old man for possession of dagga worth R1m.

Provincial police spokesperson  Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the man was arrested in Clayville, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday. “It is reported that the dagga was destined for Cape Town,” said Masondo.

“Members of the SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau together with members of crime intelligence and K9 Gauteng responded to a complaint about a house at Clayville in Olifantsfontein.”

Masondo said the team found dagga in a bakkie and at the back of the house.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the dagga was to be transported to Cape Town. The suspect found on the premises was arrested and charged with dealing in dagga,” said Masondo.

“He is expected to appear before the Thembisa magistrate's court in due course.”

TimesLIVE

Cape Town cops arrested for extortion after 'asking dagga dealer for bribe'

Four Cape Town police officers are set to appear in court on extortion charges on Friday. The three sergeants and a constable were arrested on ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng police arrest more than 1,200 suspects during joint weekend operations

More than 1,200 people were arrested and 20 illegal firearms recovered during joint law enforcement operations in Gauteng at the weekend.
News
5 days ago

Special committee to light up KZN cannabis industry

A special committee will be established to take the development of KwaZulu-Natal's cannabis industry to new highs.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?