Gauteng man bust with R1m dagga stash destined for Cape Town

Gauteng cops have arrested a 38-year-old man for possession of dagga worth R1m.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the man was arrested in Clayville, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday. “It is reported that the dagga was destined for Cape Town,” said Masondo.

“Members of the SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau together with members of crime intelligence and K9 Gauteng responded to a complaint about a house at Clayville in Olifantsfontein.”