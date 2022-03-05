Gauteng man bust with R1m dagga stash destined for Cape Town
Gauteng cops have arrested a 38-year-old man for possession of dagga worth R1m.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the man was arrested in Clayville, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday. “It is reported that the dagga was destined for Cape Town,” said Masondo.
“Members of the SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau together with members of crime intelligence and K9 Gauteng responded to a complaint about a house at Clayville in Olifantsfontein.”
Masondo said the team found dagga in a bakkie and at the back of the house.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the dagga was to be transported to Cape Town. The suspect found on the premises was arrested and charged with dealing in dagga,” said Masondo.
“He is expected to appear before the Thembisa magistrate's court in due course.”
TimesLIVE
