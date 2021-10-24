Scores of suspects in court after weekend crime busts

Western Cape police went all out on the weekend to round up a bunch of suspects who will be appearing in court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Andre Trout said various operations were conducted and led to several premises being searched.

A blitz on Tshishi Street in Browns Farm on Friday led to three suspects being arrested after a Tracker signal from a stolen Toyota Quantum led police to their location. Though six people escaped, three — aged 21, 28 and 31 — were arrested when they were caught stripping the stolen vehicle.